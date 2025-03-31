Watch Now
Real Time Crime Center in Pueblo receiving upgrades

PUEBLO — The Real Time Crime Center in Pueblo just received some upgrades. This includes the following:

  • expansion of ShotSpotter
  • adding more license plate readers
  • purchasing two mobile camera trailers

The upgrades cost more than $1 million thanks to money from the city and state governments.

"Well, of course, it helps us in our investigations, (and) provide(s) responses to areas where there could be life or limb crimes coming in to better protect our citizens," said Deputy Chief James Martin with the Pueblo Police Department.

More upgrades will be added within the next couple months, like using drones as first responders.

If you want to be part of the police's camera registry, visit the City of Pueblo's website. The Pueblo Police Department won't be able to access your cameras, but they will ask for permission that would help in an investigation if you share footage with them.

