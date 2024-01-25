Ready to work⏤Pueblo Mayor-Elect Heather Graham talks priorities

PUEBLO — The switch to a new mayor in Pueblo is underway.

Mayor-Elect Heather Graham was at Pueblo City Hall the morning after her win.

She said, "We don't have time to mess around. We have to get to work right away. So I'm here today. I'll be here tomorrow. And I'll be here the next four years to try and to improve the community."

Graham who has been serving on Pueblo City Council, got the win over incumbent Nick Gradisar by a 62% to 38% margin.

“I just really saw that there was a need for change and leadership in the city and changing the direction of the city's going"

Her victory means it is time to deliver on campaign promises.

She believes one of the major reasons for her win is because the is a crime issues in Pueblo and people “want to feel safe”.

Her first crime prevention strategy is to get more "boots on the ground" police officers hired.

“Expediting the process that it takes to be a police officer,” said Graham, “Right now the application process is a bit long, it's about nine months to actually get on the street after you apply if you're selected."

She is also concerned about local Pueblo businesses.

A business owner herself, she says covid and inflation took a toll.

She also believes there are too many city caused hurdles for business start-ups.

"Instead of just a no answer, it [needs to be] no but we can help you do it this way instead."

Crime prevention, thriving businesses, and an inviting community—Graham says it is all connected.

"You have to have a safe community to do so you have to have a clean community, and you have to have an economically strong community in order to do so."

The certification of ballots is supposed to happen February 1st. If all goes to plan Graham wants to be sworn in an hour after that certification happens.

____

