Reading program returns to Pueblo Library District

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 23, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — A million-dollar reading program is back in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Library District just received $500,000 each from Pueblo City and County Governments.

The program is open to children younger than 17 years old and participants can earn $100 if they check out 10 books and submit a presentation to the Library District about what they learned.

"It's great to have reading pays comeback it was such a popular program there was so much interaction between the library district and kids who had never come into one of our library locations," said Ann Boyden with the Pueblo City-County Library District.

The program is happening until August 31, click here to sign up.
