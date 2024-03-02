Read Across America Day is this Saturday, help spread literacy across Colorado

COLORADO — Colorado Governor Jared Polis and News5's Andy Koen and Brie Groves joined in the "Read Across America Day" celebration of Dr. Suess.

The annual read-a-thon is meant to encourage kids all over the country to take up reading.

Southern Colorado was not left out as News5's Andy Koen and Brie Groves read to students in Pueblo School District 60 Thursday.

Andy read "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" to a kindergarten class at Minnequa Elementary, and Brie read "The Lorax" to students at Columbian Elementary.

Jimmie Pool, who is the Principal at Columbian Elementary told News5 the school brings in community leaders and first responders every year to help show students the benefits of reading.

"Its exciting, right?" said Pool. "Like, as a principal, you want your kiddos to be safe, to be happy to learn, to read. But, the biggest thing is to see their smiles."

Columbian Elementary has been participating in "Read Across America Day" for years.

Governor Jared Polis read to kids at Colorado Springs Day Nursery and Soaring Eagles Community School on Friday.

WATCH: IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK CAMPAIGN

News5 and the Scripps Howard Fund are committed to promoting childhood literacy across our community.

The If You Give a Child a Book Campaign partners with Title I schools to reach underserved and vulnerable children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

