Reaction to Buc-ee's potential impact report

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A new report detailing the potential impact of Buc-ee's states the retailer would generate nearly $1 million in estimated revenue for the town in its first full year in service.

But to Jason Kliewer, the Buc-ee's presence may take away some of the area's small-town feel.

"I used to tell people I lived in North (Colorado) Springs," he said. "Watching your small town feel go away, you can feel for a town like this. They moved here for a reason."

Others out for a stroll Wednesday said they're not too worried about more traffic coming to Palmer Lake since the Buc-ee's is a few miles east.

"It has nothing to do with town," said Palmer Lake resident John Cusack.

Cusack and his neighbors in Palmer Lake say the big concern is water. Cusack says he moved to Palmer Lake nearly 50 years ago and remembers years when water was scarce.

"30 or 40 years ago, the town actually ran out of water," said Cusack.

The report says several water infrastructure improvements would be needed to support Buc-ee's, including a new well. The retailer projects to use more than 37,000 gallons daily, which Kusack says will put a strain on the water supply.

"With the growth that's going on around here, the aquifers are getting used too much," he said.

