Rapid snowmelt prompts flood warnings, watches in parts of Colorado; minor flooding expected in Fremont County

Minor flooding expected along the Arkansas River near Cañon City Sunday evening.
There is a marginal risk for severe storm activity over the I-25 corridor. Pockets of heavy rain, small hail and very gusty winds are a possibility through the late afternoon and evening.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 09, 2024

DENVER — The rapid snowmelt is causing high flows in rivers and streams in some parts of Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service on Sunday to issue multiple flood warnings and watches.

Minor flooding is forecast for the Arkansas River near Cañon City, according to the NWS. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening and rise to 10.3 feet early Monday afternoon.

The NWS said high temperatures have accelerated the mountain snowmelt in the snowy range in Albany and Carbon counties.

A flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday along the Little Laramie near the Vee-Bar Ranch and upstream and downstream of Highway 130 in Albany County.

A flood warning continues for the following rivers in Colorado:

  • Arkansas River near Avondale. Increased water releases from the Pueblo Reservoir will cause the river to rise above minor flood stage.
  • Arkansas River near Cañon City. Increased water releases from the Twin Lakes Reservoir and snow melt will cause the river to rise above minor flood stage.

A low to moderate flood threat exists along the Interstate 25 corridor and adjacent areas where slow-moving areas of heavy rain are possible, according to the Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin.

The NWS urges the public to stay away from the riverbanks as they can become unstable. Flooded roads are also a hazard to avoid as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 90s by next week.



Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo

Four people were rescued from the surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall combined with the annual runoff have contributed to high water levels downstream of the Pueblo Dam.

Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo

