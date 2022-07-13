COLORADO SPRINGS — Randy Bishop, who is already serving a life sentence in Colorado Springs, was sentenced to another 48 years in prison for 2 attempted murders, 1 against a Colorado Springs Police officer, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Back in October 2019, Bishop was listed as one of Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers' most wanted. The following month, he was accused of killing Thomas Faircloth and later arrested following a crash.

Bishop was transported to UCHealth Memorial Hospital, where he got into a physical altercation with a Colorado Springs Police Department Detective after escaping police custody. During the altercation, Bishop assaulted the detective, stole his firearm, and fired a shot that injured the detective. He then stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

On January 11, 2020, Bishop was stopped by Colorado Springs Police officers for an expired license plate. Bishop fired a shot, injuring one of the officers then drove off. He was later involved in a car accident and fled the scene.

He was later arrested after he resisted being pulled over, and officers disabled his vehicle with their patrol car.

In April 2022, Bishop was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Thomas Faircloth. The additional sentence of 48 years was given this week.

