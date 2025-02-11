Ranchers express concerns as lone gray wolf enters Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a gray wolf has entered the state's Southeast region, including Park, Teller, and Fremont Counties.

CPW wants people to be on the lookout for the female wolf for their safety.

"We have mama cows," said Ranch owner Tom Hatton.

Hatton says ranching has been very difficult to do for years.

"Coyotes are acclimated. We are also dealing with predations from coyotes," Hatton said.

Hatton says he's concerned about a wolf in the area.

"This isn't Yellowstone. We don't have wide open spaces. Our population density is much higher than areas where they brought these wolves from," Hatton said.

CPW has informed one Teller County resident that a solo female gray wolf entered the County Saturday night and was last tracked on Sunday in the Florissant Fossil Beds area.

Clint Whiting, a part-time hunting guide and farm and ranch real estate agent in Divide, said CPW called him Sunday morning and asked him to help spread the word.

"It was interesting to hear that. To have a wolf in Teller County is much quicker than anticipated," Whiting said.

Whiting says this lone wolf managed to kill a cow elk by itself. According to CPW, cow elks can weigh from 400 to 600 pounds on average.

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife says it is aware of a female wolf reported in Teller County, adding that the wolf could be searching for a mate.

"Yes, we are aware of the remarkable solo female wolf reported in Teller County. This extraordinary wolf, whom we consider a luminary, and a female Maverick, has traveled great distances, possibly in search of a mate. She represents a crucial part of the future of our reintroduction program," said Darlene Kobobel CEO of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

According to CPW, wolves breed once a year in late winter, typically in mid-to-late February.

Hatton says he is not against wolves, but protection is necessary for many ranches, and he hopes CPW will find a way to reach out to ranchers directly.

"We keep our presence as much as possible. Going out multiple times during the day, and that's probably the only thing we can do," Hatton said.





