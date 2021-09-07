WOODLAND PARK — The search continues for a missing paddleboarder in Western El Paso, County.

The Colorado Park and Wildlife revealed that the boat ramp, dam, and all on-water activities at the Rampart Reservoir near Woodland Park are still closed as authorities search for a missing paddleboarder. The unnamed individual went underwater on Sunday and never reemerged. This resulted in several 911 calls and the authorities to start searching for the victim.

The boat ramp, dam and all on water activities continue to be closed at Rampart Reservoir as we continue to support our partners at @CPW_SE during their search operations. All off water activities including fishing from shore are still allowed. https://t.co/yFInUK80wJ — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) September 7, 2021

"Initial reports were that the individual is paddleboarding and he went under the water, and multiple witnesses from the shores reported he did not come back out of the water," Lt. Joey Buttenwieser with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Northeast Teller County firefighters and Ute Pass Regional Health paramedics were first on the scene, followed by CSFD, the U.S. Forest Service, El Paso County Search and Rescue, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team. Also, three dogs were brought in to aid in the search. Buttenwieser went on to explain that the search and rescue mission quickly turned into a recovery operation due to near-freezing water temperatures.

"Because this lake is so cold, it’s about 38 to 40 degrees, the initial event, we are going to treat it like a rescue in that [with] cold water submersion, there could still be potential for a recovery of a victim," he said. "But after a certain amount of time, plus an hour, hour and a half, then it becomes a recovery operation."

The recovery mission continued on Tuesday with teams searching through 120-180-feet-deep water. It's unclear when the operation will end.