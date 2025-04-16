Rampart High School's Bald for Bucks in Colorado Springs raises more than $70,000!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Rampart community stepped up once again and exceeded their 2025 goal to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society!

The fundraising tradition has been going strong for about two decades, as more than 100 students and teachers had their heads either shaved or hair cut in February to raise funds at a massive assembly. The event goes beyond the high school, as seven other schools and a large number community members did their part to raise funds.

This week, we learned they raised $73,856 this year! Their goal was $70,000.

Each year the school also recognizes a local Hero Child. Tragically, this year's Hero Child passed away a week before the event. Jaxson was only 8 and had multiple metastatic glioblastomas, and he is just one of many who was honored, remembered and celebrated at this year's assembly.

The event was first started in 2004 in honor of Penny Sandford who worked as an English teacher. She had been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time and the school held a head-shaving event to send her family on vacation. Sandford passed away in 2007 and the event was brought back in her honor. To date, more than $750,000 has been raised to honor Sandford and countless others.

This year, 7 Academy District 20 schools joined the RHS team including:

• Frontier Elementary School

• Academy International Elementary School

• Academy Endeavour Elementary School

• Ranch Creek Elementary School

• High Plains Elementary School

• Foothills Elementary School

• Mountain Ridge Middle School





Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28. Asking locals if a no sit-lie ordinance would help or hurt Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.