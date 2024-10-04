Rally held Thursday to discuss importance of the City Park Bath House in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The fight continues to save the Bath House at City Park. A rally was held Thursday to talk about the importance of it.

The City of Pueblo's plan is to demolish it. It comes after Pueblo City Council originally voted to make the bath house a historic landmark.

But, Mayor Heather Graham vetoed it.

The people who want to save it are demanding the city delay demolition until there is a compromise, and the city considers moving its plan for the complex to another location at City Park.

"Pueblo is a city full of old historic buildings, and I don't think that the argument that we can let a lack of maintenance determine a buildings future," said George Koncilja with the Pueblo Historic Preservation Commission. "I believe that we need to do everything we can to preserve the wonderful assets."

There is a petition to save the bath house, according to proponents, which they say at least 900 people signed.

They plan to go to city council's work session on Monday to present the petition and discuss options.

The city is moving forward with its plan to tear down the historic building and build a new tennis facility.

It would have taken a five to two vote at city council in order to overturn the mayor's veto, but the veto upheld. Mayor Graham says it's cheaper to tear down the existing bath house and build a new one.

