Rainy week requires caution near rising waterways

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rain is great for the spring green-up.

The large amount in the forecast also increases flood potential.

“We're currently monitoring for the potential for some river flooding by mid to late this week,” said National Weather Service Hydrologist, Justin Louen.

Spreading the rain event over several days is better than the flashfloods typical for early summer in Southern Colorado.

Still, spring rain mixing with run-off can push waterways to dangerous levels.

Steep hills and valleys of the Rockies funnel fast moving water to creeks and streams.

"The waterways themselves are super dangerous, and the rate with which they can change the depth or the flow of the water, it's astronomical," said Lieutenant Curt Crumb with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Past water rescues by Colorado Springs fire crews offer lessons for the public.

The work from the edge of waterways or use equipment like ladder trucks to extend over the water without getting in it.

“We don't even train in our waterways that much,” said Crumb,” That's how dangerous the water is.”

A safe distance from the water is best.

