Rain, rain, rain causing out-of-the-ordinary road damage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Road crews in Colorado Springs could use a break from rainstorms.

This year’s excessive amount of water is causing out-of-the-ordinary problems.

“There's other maintenance aspects that we're not actually able to get to. So, it's a compounding problem,” said Colorado Springs Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Manager, Corey Farkas.

The water table on the northeast side of town a spring has surfaced underneath a segment of Research Parkway near Powers Boulevard.

It caused the driving surface to warp.

“We are currently pumping anywhere between 60 to 90 gallons per minute from underneath that roadway into the stormwater system,“ said Farkas.

A new drainage system will be added to two others already in place under the road.

Then there is the pothole repair list.

“It's not shrinking, breaking even would probably be you know, a good term,” said Farkas

Pothole season usually ends by the start of summer.

It is the first week of July and new repairs are being added to the pothole repair list at close to the same pace as crews make fixes because storms keep dumping rain.

