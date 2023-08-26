Watch Now
Rain expected over Little Mesa Fire, now 4K acres

Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 25, 2023
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The Little Mesa Fire is 4,009 acres and 40% contained as of Friday morning, according to the Uncompahgre Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

It broke out on July 31 after a lightning strike. Since then, the fire has been burning about 15 miles west-southwest of Delta.

The BLM said this is the last daily update it will provide for this fire, though it added that firefighters are ready to respond quickly if conditions change.

Fire officials said recent rainfall meant limited fire activity Thursday with some subsurface pockets of heat. Some stumps and logs within the fire's perimeter are still smoldering, the BLM said.

Looking ahead, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire edge and monitor conditions as the area dries out next week. They may try to burn the southern lines, around Black Point Road and Dry Mesa Road, to get rid of unburned vegetation between the current perimeter and those roads. This will reduce the risk of any new fire jumping the road.

The area around this fire will likely see precipitation Friday, the BLM said.

Smoke is visible from highways 50, 550, 92, 65, 141 and C37 Road.

There are no evacuations in place for this fire. The GMUG National Forests issued a forest closure order for the area.

