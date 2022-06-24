Rain and snow may disrupt the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to start Sunday morning at 7:30 am and run multiple heats throughout the day.

This race is not only dangerous due to the curvy mountain road, but also because of the rapidly changing weather conditions. The race starts at 9,390 feet in elevation near Crystal Reservoir on the Pikes Peak Highway. It climbs 4,725 feet in elevation, ending at the summit of America's mountain at 14,115 feet.

Forecast for Sunday's Race

Between about 9,000-11,000 feet, or between the start line and the Ski Area, temperatures will likely be above freezing for race day. Overnight rain showers on Saturday night will lead to wet pavement. Light rain showers are likely Sunday morning and will slowly decrease through the afternoon. The day will be cloudy and temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s at this elevation.

Between 11,000 feet to 14,000 feet, or between the Ski Area and the Summit, temperatures will be below freezing in the morning. Temperatures will eventually rise to the 40s by the afternoon. Morning snow showers are likely between 12,000 feet and the summit, with slushy accumulations between 1-3 inches!

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.