Rafting numbers remain high in Cañon City despite dangerous river conditions

CAÑON CITY — The high water at the Arkansas River in Cañon City is not stopping thrill seekers from riding the river.

In Otero County, the search continues for a 19-year-old who was swept away by the river.

Rafting companies in Fremont County say they have seen an increase in people wanting to river raft this year compared to this time last year.

Royal Gorge Rafting says it has seen a 10% increase in ridership compared to 2023. The group says the high flows and the warm weather have contributed to the increase.

The rafting company, along with others say they are not running tours through Royal Gorge because of the high water advisory from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

