Questionable Colorado Springs motel getting new purpose

The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission is looking to take a formerly unsavory motel on South Nevada and turn it into apartments for individuals making their way out of homelessness.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07

COLORADO SPRINGS — Changes are ahead for a landmark of questionable activity on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.

“[It] has been operated as a week-by-week rental and there was any number of illegal and unsavory activities going on in that. It was the antithesis of what we're trying to do here,” Springs Rescue Mission Chief Operating Officer, Terry Anderson.

The old motel is a block east of the Springs Rescue Mission campus.

A rescue mission supporter who does not want publicity has helped acquire the property that will be renovated into transitional apartments.

It is an important part of helping homeless individuals who have gotten their life on a path out of homelessness but do not have things like a security deposit needed for an apartment.

“By the time they're there, they will have already have a job, have transportation, simply transitioning from one community to another,” said Anderson.

The rescue mission evolves program by program to better help individuals

It is addiction recovery, perhaps finding a job.

A new kennel that is about to open is a resource for homeless individuals with a pet.

“They love their pets too,” said Anderson, “And they will often choose not to go inside if there's not an opportunity for their pet to be cared for.”

A space for pets creates a connection to rescue mission resources for their owners.

“We've made a priority of eliminating every barrier we can identify that keeps someone from coming inside, and a place for their pet has been one of those things,” said Anderson.

Under the umbrella of homelessness Springs Rescue Mission leaders recognize they have to offer a variety of services to meet the needs of individuals.

