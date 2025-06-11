Pueblo's west side seeing housing, business growth

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — If you've driven up and down Pueblo Boulevard, you may notice a lot of building going on. Pueblo Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Duane Nava said it's a recent trend.

"The last year we've seen significant growth," said Nava. "Not only in in business, but in the housing developments in the City of Pueblo as well."

Along Pueblo Boulevard, several new apartment complexes are under construction. Nava said a new jail is being built along the northern portion of the road.

Further south, several chain restaurants and businesses are breaking ground. These recent trends, Nava said, are due to more people moving to town and looking for work in the city.

"We got to get people here to visit and it and experience Pueblo and experience all that we have to offer," he said. "It's not just what you read on social media, and it's not what you hear from other people."

News5 contacted the following agencies for more concrete data on this trend the city is growing.



Pueblo Regional Building

the City of Pueblo

the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation

As of the publishing of this web story, we haven't heard back.

___

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend. Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.