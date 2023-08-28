Pueblo's summer reading program sees strong record turnout, despite lack of monetary incentive

PUEBLO, CO — A record number of children took part in a summer reading challenge, even though they did not get paid like they had in years past. It was part of the Pueblo Library District's summer reading program.

The district says more than 6800 children under the age of 17 checked out and read 5 books each and took part in one library program. The program director says it is the highest amount of participation in the history of the program.

Last year, children were paid $100 each through the program, but this year the district did not have the funding from the city and county governments.

"Reading pays paid kids like 100 dollars to be able to read books and stay engaged with our libraries, being able to have 68-hundred kids read over the summer still participate, showed that we kept them engaged and kept them participating in library programs," says Nick Potter, with the Pueblo City-County Library District.

The district has another reading program in October where children will be able to meet the authors of three books. For more information contact the library.

