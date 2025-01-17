Pueblo's Real Time Crime Center receiving $1 million from the state for upgrades

PUEBLO — An important tool for the Pueblo Police Department is set to get some upgrades. The state has given the department $1 million to help with its Real Time Crime Center.

The money will go toward the following:



expanding the drone program

upgrading the license plate readers

improving the ShotSpotter system

"Currently we are still down officers, and this technology is able... to provide safety for our community and... safety for our officers," said Deputy Chief James Martin with the Pueblo Police Department. "It helps us investigate the crimes happening in our community and provide more evidence to come to a positive outcome for our citizens."

The Pueblo Police Department has also opened up its camera registry program for people who live in Pueblo homes. For more information on the program, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.