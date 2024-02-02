Pueblo's first female mayor sworn into office Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo's youngest and first female mayor is now officially in office. Newly elected Mayor Heather Graham was sworn in outside Pueblo City Hall Thursday afternoon.

She defeated now-former mayor Nick Gradisar in a run-off last week.

Graham says she is the youngest mayor to be elected in Pueblo. She says public safety is a top priority for her in her first 100 days in office.

"Hire more police officers," said Mayor Graham. "We're down sixty officers right now, so we have some ordinances coming forward that will allow us to do lateral hires and expedite the process with the application to be a police officer."

Other goals for Graham include addressing homelessness and housing, along with making local government more inclusive and transparent.

