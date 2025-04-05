Pueblo Zoo faces financial struggles but remains committed to serving the community

The Pueblo Zoo is facing financial difficulties but remains determined to continue serving its community. Crews are diligently caring for animals and families continue to enjoy their visits.

Despite a $200,000 budget gap, the zoo’s Executive Director, Abbie Krause, reassures the public that, despite these challenges, the zoo will remain open and accessible.

“We are not going anywhere," said Krause. "We are facing financial challenges. We're working very hard to find ways to address that, and we rely on our public to continue using the zoo and supporting the zoo through Zunity.”

Zoo-goers echoed this sentiment during a recent visit, with one frequent visitor remarking, "I've been coming here my whole life, so being able to bring our kids is super cool." Another regular attendee mentioned, “We love coming to the zoo. We try to come as much as possible."

Krause explains the zoo’s budget gap is due to rising costs, including the expenses associated with maintaining the following:



ACA accreditation

inflation

labor-related challenges

“With all those combined pressures that many businesses and nonprofits experience, we are also experiencing challenges,” she says.

In addition to these financial constraints, the zoo has been impacted by recent federal funding cuts.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services, which previously provided grants to local educational centers, has reduced its staff, leaving the Pueblo Zoo waiting for support that may not arrive.

WATCH: Future of local museums in jeopardy as federal funding uncertainty looms

The zoo received over $161,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help develop a digital curriculum for visitors, but their recent application for funding to renovate an area of the zoo has not been answered.

Despite these financial hurdles, Krause is adamant that the zoo’s day-to-day operations will not be affected by the lack of federal funding.

"I want to make sure that people know that we are not looking at closing our doors," Krause reassures the public. "We are committed to continuing offering services to our community."

Zoo visitors have expressed relief upon hearing that their local zoo isn't closing. Some have already taken action to support the zoo.

"Anytime we have family or friends in town, we try to come to the events here. We’re members and renew annually. We’d be willing to pay more for our membership to help facilitate whatever the zoo needs,” said Luke Fleckenstein.

Others in the community are encouraging more people to visit as the zoo provides valuable opportunities to see endangered species and unique animals.

"They should come because they can see animals that are about to go extinct or just cool animals that they can't find anywhere else," said Lillian Kochenberger.

Krause and the zoo’s leadership team are working with the city government to ensure continued city funding. In the meantime, she urges the community to visit the zoo and support events like the upcoming Brew at the Zoo, which raises funds to help ensure the zoo’s long-term viability.

“We remain hopeful in the unity of the community and its support,” Krause adds, hopeful that the collective strength of the Pueblo community and others will ensure the zoo’s continued success.

