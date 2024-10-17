Pueblo Zoo announces the passing of Presley, their beloved camel

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Zoo announced the passing of Presley, their beloved camel on Tuesday. Presley joined the zoo's family at the age of one from St. Louis.

Presley became a favorite among zoo staff and visitors. The zoo says this was due to his vibrant personality and gentle demeanor.

Pueblo Zoo Presley the Camel at the Pueblo Zoo.

According to the Pueblo Zoo, in 2022, Presley suffered a broken jaw that required care at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. After a recovery, he suffered a broken toe, which could have been devastating for a two-toed ungulate.

The zoo says after a year of rehabilitation and hard work, Presley returned to his exhibit.

Unfortunately, on September 25, Presley passed away. The zoo says they are still waiting for test results to determine his cause of death.

The zoo says their staff shared countless memories with Presley. They also say he will be missed, but his spirit will live on at the Pueblo Zoo.

