Pueblo Zoo announces passing of Batik, a watusi cow

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Zoo announced Batik, a watusi cow, passed away last month. Batik was welcomed to the zoo in 2015.

Pueblo Zoo

The zoo says Batik's health began to decline on October 24. The animal care and veterinarian staff provided care and treatment on Batik, but the zoo says he didn't show signs of improvement.

According to the zoo, they made the difficult decision to euthanize Batik on October 26. The zoo says tests revealed two large inoperable cancerous tumors as the cause of his health decline.

Batik was 10 years old when he passed away.

