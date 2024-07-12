Pueblo working to rename roads after Medal of Honor recipients

PUEBLO — Pueblo is known as the Home of Heroes because it is the hometown of four congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

Soon, three Medal of Honor recipients will be memorialized in Pueblo in a new way. Pueblo Public Works plans to rename roads on the north side of Pueblo in honor of Carl Sitter, William Crawford and Warren Dockum.

Sitter received his medal for his actions during the Korean War, while Crawford received it for what he did during World War II. Dockum, who lived in Pueblo, is a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient.

"The City of Pueblo is known as the Home of Heroes, and it's very important that we make sure we continue to honor our local Medal of Honor recipients appropriately," said Andrew Haynes with Pueblo Public Works. "...As a military veteran... it's a special honor for me to be able to participate in that process."

Pueblo City Council has to approve the proposed road names, which is expected to happen in about two weeks.

In February, the city said they wanted to add Medal of Honor markers to the road signs named after the recipients.

The City of Pueblo presented the new signs on Medal of Honor Day.

