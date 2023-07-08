Pueblo will receive a grant to fix roads all over the city

PUEBLO, COLORADO — Pueblo City Government will be getting some help to fix some dangerous roads across the city. City officials say that car crashes are an on going issue in Pueblo.

The Federal Government is set give Pueblo more than $600,000 as part of the Safe Streets for All program.

"So we are always trying to minimize the number of crashes that happen at city intersections and this is a way for us to get feedback from the public crunch number data and also try to develop plans going forward to improve the most dangerous intersections in the city," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

Pueblo City Government wants to have public meetings by late summer and a final plan to fix the dangerous roads by early 2024.

