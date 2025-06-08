Pueblo West's community pool not opening, splash pad now open seven days a week

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo West's community pool won't be opening this summer.

According to the Metro District, there's been a mechanical problem, which means swim season won't be happening.

The problem--a line failure that let dirt, rocks, and air into the system.

Repairs are underway, but crews say it can not be reopened safely this year.

Instead, the city is changing the hours at the splash pad. It'll now be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City officials are working to schedule new events to give families something to do this summer.

