Pueblo West Metro District will begin building a new trail in 2025

PUEBLO WEST, COLORADO — A trail has brought high demand in Pueblo West and now the Pueblo West Metropolitan District has the money to build it.

The state has announced it's giving the district more than $1 million.

The money will go toward building more than two miles of paved trail from E. Hahns Peak Ave. and Purcell Blvd. on the south end of the district, to Liberty Point by Lake Pueblo.

"This trail has been long coming, it is great for our community because we are going to tie in with the city and the county," said Carol Crosby with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. "It is a long range plan that has been done regionally."

The district won't receive the money until 2025, which is when construction on the trail will begin.

