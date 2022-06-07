Pueblo West Metro District opens pool by Liberty Point Elementary

PUEBLO WEST, CO — A popular place to cool off in Pueblo West is starting the season with a splash!

The Pueblo West Metro District has opened its pool by Liberty Point Elementary.

The pool has been closed for the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We ask the community to come out and have fun its great weather so we are excited to see the pool full again and it's been great to have it after two years of not being able to have it," said Samantha Dosen, Pueblo West Metro District.

The pool is open from one to 5:30 pm- every day until August 7.

The district is also looking for more lifeguards, click here to apply.

