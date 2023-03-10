Pueblo West hopes to save water with new program

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — Drought conditions exist in most of Colorado, and Pueblo West is finding another to conserve water.

The Metro District is teaming up with non-profit Resource Center for its Lawn Replacement Program.

If a Pueblo West resident signs up, Pueblo West Metro will give that resident $500 to choose a different type of landscaper for their home.

"Whether it is outreach, whether it is trying to get people to have lower usage, everything from turning off drips to anything like that, so this Lawn Replacement Program is just another in our toolbox," Pueblo West Metro District's Anthony Sandstrom said.

If you want to join this program, visit the Pueblo West Metro Website.

