Pueblo West High School introduces Law and Justice Academy

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — Pueblo West High School is hoping to address a critical need in southern Colorado. They are introducing a Law and Justice Academy that will be available for students next school year.

Through this academy, students will be able to take different paths to either be in law enforcement or the judicial system. One of the reasons for this academy is to address the shortages in both of those fields across southern Colorado.

The classes in this program can be used as college credit for the students who are enrolled.

