Pueblo West firefighters seeing an increase in calls, look forward to more personnel

PUEBLO WEST — The Pueblo West Fire Department is keeping busy this year as crews have responded to more than 2,400 calls through August.

According to Chief Brian Caserta, at this time last year crews had responded to 100 fewer calls for service. The most common calls are car accidents and falls.

The chief says he thinks there is an increase because more people are moving to the district, but more resources are on the way.

Because of a voter-approved sales tax last year, Pueblo West will be hiring 12 new firefighters and building a new fire station on the south side of the district.

The one percent increase in sales tax was approved by voters for the next ten years.

Right now, the fire department covers 50 square miles of the Pueblo West Metropolitan area with only two fire stations and limited staff. Ballot Measure 6A allows for the station construction and placing four firefighters per shift.

Chief Caserta told News5 in 2020 that a prior ballot measure failed due to confusion over how the money would be spent.

There is a Citizens Oversight Committee comprised of Pueblo West residents to ensure the funds are spent as promised. They'll report out annually on what is spent.

