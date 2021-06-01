Pueblo veteran's organization hosts event to honor late Pueblo officer and veteran, David Jacober

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo got together Monday to exercise in honor of fallen heroes.

"Veterans Overcoming Obstacle" hosted a run/walk challenge at Imperial Gardens Cemetery in honor of David Jacober.

Jacober is a retired Pueblo Police Corporal and U.S. Army veteran who died from cancer last January.

It's just like the first thing that we did for my dad," Cameron Jacober said. "It was always amazing the turnout. Everybody is so supportive, everybody in the community has always just had our back, especially with the battle with cancer. It's cool to see everybody out here and support veterans."

"I had the honor of working with David for over 20 years. He is the most compassionate person I know. You know, somebody that really loves what they are doing, loves their job, loves their family, believes in them and believes in the community," Officer John Guerrero said.

"He was always outgoing to make himself known in the community. If he didn't know you, he made an effort to know you and he always wanted to get out and make a difference and just be part of the community," Guerrero added.

More than 100 people participated in the run/walk challenge this year.