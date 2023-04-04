Pueblo urges citizens to conserve water with new challenge

PUEBLO, Colorado — Pueblo is urging people to conserve water throughout the month of April. It's part of the National Mayor's challenge for water conservation.

In return residents, can win over $50,000 in prizes, which includes $3,000 towards home utility payments.

According to a spokesman for Pueblo Water, the city has dropped its per capita water use by 32% since 2000.

"It's a great challenge for citizens to rally around their community and preserve water resources, which everyone's talking about now," said Joe Cervi with Pueblo Water.

That program was started 10 years ago by mayors all over the country. Last year as part of the challenge, residents from 2,000 U.S. cities pledged to reduce their water use by a billion gallons. Today, the Pueblo West Metro District announced the community will remain in stage one voluntary water restrictions this year in an effort to conserve more water.

