Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority working on two projects aimed at improving safety

PUEBLO — Officials in Pueblo are looking to improve safety and infrastructure in the city. The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority has two projects in the work.

One plan is to improve safety to the neighborhood around the Colorado Smelter site on the south side of the city by installing more traffic lights. The other project is on the west side, where the preliminary plan is to build more roads.

Urban Renewal expects to have both plans ready to present to Pueblo City Council by the end of August.

Earlier this year, Urban Renewal helped fund upgrades at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

