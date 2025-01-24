Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority creating program to remove health hazards

PUEBLO — Properties in Pueblo that are health hazards and eyesores may disappear. The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority is working with the city to create what's called the Spot Blight Removal Program.

The program would allow the group and the city to work with the court system to buy neglected properties as a last resort.

"The number one impediment to a lot of these neighborhoods is lack of investment," said said Jerry Pacheco with the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority. "Lack of investment is realized by them not taking the buildings down or replacing them. So, if we go in, even if it's the government putting replacement housing in there, that's a positive investment."

So far, the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority has identified three properties that would qualify for the purchase and clean up program. The group wants to launch the program by the end of the year.

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.