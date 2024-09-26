Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority breaks ground on affordable housing building

PUEBLO — Pueblo is one step closer to seeing new affordable housing on the east side of the city. The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority broke ground on the building.

It invested about $750,000 into the project. The two duplexes will house four families near East 2nd Street and North Fountain Avenue.

Urban Renewal says this ground breaking is the start of replacing old homes and vacant lots with affordable homes.

"We need to be bold," said Jerry Pacheco with Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority. "We need to undertake activities like this to show that we care about our neighborhoods and that we've heard them and that we are responding."

As for how much the homes will cost, Urban Renewal says it will work with a local nonprofit that will determine the price of the homes.

