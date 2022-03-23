Pueblo Transit offering shuttle service to drive-thru food distribution

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Transit is offering a free shuttle service to Wednesday's Care and Share drive-thru food distribution at Praise Assembly of God church.

Buses will start picking up riders at the Downtown Transit Center at 10:30 a.m and run through the event. Food distribution is being held on March 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

"There are a lot of people in Pueblo [who] barely make ends meet, especially the senior citizens," said Jim Urie a pastor at Praise Assembly of God church. "They have to make a choice sometimes between paying a bill or putting food on their tables."

Praise Assembly of God expects to give out enough food to feed 300 families. The church hosts the food distribution on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Care and Share food bank helps limit the hungry of Southern Colorado by providing donated or low-cost food to those in need.

