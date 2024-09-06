Watch Now
Pueblo to receive money from the federal government for the city's west side

PUEBLO — Pueblo's west side is growing, and city government wants to build more outlets for people to get around the city easier.

The city is set to receive more than $16 million from the federal government. The money will go to the folowing:

  • extending Sun Mountain Boulevard from 24th Street to 31st Street
  • improving or adding 70 bus stops
  • designing a road that gives people easier access to downtown from the west side

If the money is approved by Pueblo City Council, work is expected to start on these projects by the middle of next year.
