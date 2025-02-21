Pueblo to be promoted as tourist destination for people with disabilities

PUEBLO — Pueblo is set to be promoted as a tourist destination for people with disabilities. People behind the website, Wheel the World, will inspect 23 tourist location in Pueblo and make ADA recommendations.

Those locations will make adjustments to make sure those spots are ADA accessible.

"One in four Americans have a disability, surprisingly," said Mandy Thacker with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. "This is going to open up Pueblo... to a whole new range of people that we might not have appealed to before."

After the inspections are done, Pueblo will be promoted as an ADA friendly travel destination by Wheel the World and the Colorado Tourism Office this summer.

