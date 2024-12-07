Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences hosts the annual Empty Bowls event Friday

PUEBLO — Empty Bowls are giving people a full stomach Friday in Pueblo for a good cause. The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences (PSAS) hosted its annual Empty Bowls event Friday.

The event teaches students about feeding people and the challenges people face with homelessness.

"What I take away from the lessons is you really get a chance to help people and it really means a lot to just be here at this event," said Layla Gibson, a fourth grader.

The money raised from the event will go to nonprofits in Pueblo that help people facing homelessness.

