Pueblo School District 70 looking to fill 100 positions during its job fair

PUEBLO, CO — More than 100 jobs need to be filled at Pueblo School District 70.

The District is having its job fair at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Downtown Pueblo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The jobs include teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff.

"There is a critical shortage in this field nationwide and because of the time of year that number is sometimes higher than it might be," said Lynnette Bonfiglio with Pueblo School District 70.

If you missed out on the job fair, here's a link to the employment opportunities.

