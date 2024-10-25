Pueblo School District 70 Director earns Advocate of the Year

PUEBLO — A Pueblo School District 70 (D70) Director is being honored for his work toward helping counselors and students.

Dr. Anthony Martinez earned Advocate of the Year from the Colorado School Counselor Association. He has been D70's Director of Curriculum and Instruction for three years.

During that time, he has helped bring in more money to hire more counselors. He also helped implement more student programs to help with the following:



mental health

attendance at school

social life

career choices

"School counselors have always had an impact on me, I had really good school counselors growing up, but through my career, I had really (good) partners in school counselors, so, I knew the importance of the role coming in," said Dr. Martinez.

Dr. Martinez says one of his goals for the future is to continue to improve the student to counselor rate at each school.

