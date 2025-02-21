Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

PUEBLO — Along with many districts in Colorado, Pueblo School District 60 (D60) has seen a decline in enrollment, resulting in underutilized buildings.

According to D60, buildings are at 66% capacity, which they say causes limited resources to be spread across schools. D60 also says older buildings may not be configured to provide instructional programs.

D60 is undertaking a process to reimagine its schools to its current and projected enrollment so the district can better serve its students and the community.

The process includes community sessions to provide input and ideas to a Superintendent's Advisory Committee. The goal is to present a final recommendation to the D60 Board of Education for approval in October.

Below is the schedule for initial school grouping community brainstorming sessions:



March 3, 5:30-7 p.m. at Central High School. Group 1: Bessemer Academy, Columbian, Minnequa, Heritage, Corwin

March 4, 5:30-7 p.m. at East. Group 2: Haaff, Franklin, Belmont, Heaton

March 10, 5:30-7 p.m. at South. Group 3: South Park, Highland Park, Beulah Heights

March 12, 5:30-7 p.m. at South. Group 4: D60 Online, Dutch Clark Digital/Paragon, Goodnight, Sunset Park, Pueblo Academy of Arts

March 17, 5:30-7 p.m. at East. Group 5: Risley, Bradford, Park View, Fountain, Baca

March 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at Centennial. Group 6: Irving, Nettie S. Freed, Morton

___





Gun control bill passes Colorado Senate A major amendment added in the second reading last week removes the ban and now requires buyers to take certain training and more background checks. Gun control bill passes Colorado Senate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.