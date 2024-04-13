Pueblo road paving projects start Monday, expected to end in October

PUEBLO, Colo. — Improvements are coming to some of Pueblo's busiest roads as paving season starts in the city on Monday.

A total of $10 million is going toward 14 road projects throughout the city. The project includes portions of the following major streets:



Court Street (downtown)

Dillon Drive (northside)

Troy Avenue (Belmont)

The paving season is expected to be completed in October.

"The roads are a key piece of infrastructure for our entire city," said Andrew Hayes, Director of Public Works. "Everybody in the town depends on them, their routes to get to school, get to work and for first responders to get to your house when there's an emergency. So, we want to make sure that the roads are in great shape."

The first project of the season will happen downtown on Alan Hamel Avenue, which is located between South Santa Fe Avenue and South Main Street.

