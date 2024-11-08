Pueblo residents react to 'unusual' snowfall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Sidewalks and outdoor areas covered in snow.

"Usually it's just not even raining. It's just like our gusts of wind, you know, every now and then, pretty sunny, pretty dry," said resident Michael Garcia.

For Garcia, it's something he tries to take advantage of.

"To me, it's relaxing. It's I love this is my favorite, you know, season about all of them," Garcia said.

While Pueblo residents are bundled up in their homes, Pueblo Public Works says it's keeping busy.

"Those street crews are generally working 12 hour shifts, they are extended through, so we've always got people on the clock," said Pueblo Public Works Director Andrew Hayes.

Hayes said with this being the first snowfall of the season, he had a reminder to those venturing out.

"Slow down. Don't go around curves too fast. Give people plenty of room," he added. "Make sure they're slowing down as they approach intersections."

Some who did brave the elements got out to enjoy a meal and a pint.

Shamrock Brewing Company's manager Katie Corfman said the nasty outdoor weather brought more people through the pub's doors.

"We very rarely get hit with those snow storms that kind of stick and create a bunch of ice and snow. And so this is pretty nice," Corfman said.

