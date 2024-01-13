Pueblo Rescue Mission prepares for busy weekend as frigid temperatures move in

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Rescue Mission is preparing for a busy weekend. The group says that they have about 100 beds ready to help people who are looking for a warm place to stay between both its main building, and the emergency warming shelter.

The shelter is open from now until 7 a.m. Saturday, and a meal will also be provided.

"Even if it's just for that interim period, even if they have no interest in being part of a program or stabilizing, we want to make sure that we're here to meet those needs when it is extremely cold and there's nowhere else to go," said Melanie Rapier with the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The mission is located near W. 4th St. and Midtown Circle Dr. in downtown Pueblo.

The group also welcomes donations, including the following:



blankets

food

money

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency warning last week. It will remain in effect from now until Sunday, January 21.

Under the declaration, the below places may use their buildings as temporary shelters for people who are experiencing homelessness:



local churches

synagogues

mosques

temples

