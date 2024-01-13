Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Rescue Mission prepares for busy weekend as frigid temperatures move in

In Pueblo, the rescue mission is preparing for a busy weekend. The group has about 100 beds ready to help people looking for a warm place to stay between its main building and the emergency warming shelter. The shelter will start opening at 7 tonight until 7 tomorrow morning. A meal will be provided also.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 21:56:27-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Rescue Mission is preparing for a busy weekend. The group says that they have about 100 beds ready to help people who are looking for a warm place to stay between both its main building, and the emergency warming shelter.

The shelter is open from now until 7 a.m. Saturday, and a meal will also be provided.

"Even if it's just for that interim period, even if they have no interest in being part of a program or stabilizing, we want to make sure that we're here to meet those needs when it is extremely cold and there's nowhere else to go," said Melanie Rapier with the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The mission is located near W. 4th St. and Midtown Circle Dr. in downtown Pueblo.

The group also welcomes donations, including the following:

  • blankets
  • food
  • money

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency warning last week. It will remain in effect from now until Sunday, January 21.
Under the declaration, the below places may use their buildings as temporary shelters for people who are experiencing homelessness:

  • local churches
  • synagogues
  • mosques
  • temples

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App