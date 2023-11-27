Pueblo Rescue Mission opens The Lighthouse Campus and The Porchlight Warming Shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. — Local leaders were at the site of the Pueblo Rescue Mission Monday celebrating the opening of a new warming shelter.

As we previously reported, the Pueblo Rescue Mission asked city officials for assistance to build a bigger warming shelter in August. The previous shelter could house a total of 100 people, the new shelter is said to double that number.

In late October, the Pueblo City Council voted in favor of allocating $400,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to allow for the rescue mission to buy the property 710 W. 4th Street to create the shelter.

“The purchase of this second location for The Pueblo Rescue Mission provides a permanent solution to the warming shelter needs in our city,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “The Pueblo Rescue Mission has offered a permanent shelter location since 2020, but this additional building purchase allows for overflow and more accommodations for those in need during the cold, winter months.”

The Lighthouse Campus began offering emergency shelter to unhoused members of the community on Friday and will continue to offer shelter through November 30th, in accordance with an emergency declaration from Mayor Gradisar.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide for more individuals needing emergency shelter in the community through the CBDG funds granted by the City of Pueblo,” said Executive Director of The Pueblo Rescue Mission Melanie Rapier. “We want to thank the CBDG committee, Mayor Nick Gradisar, and the four members of City Council who voted to approve this funding, Lori Winner, Dennis Flores, Vicente Martinez Ortega, and Larry Atencio.”

The City of Pueblo says that The Porchlight Warming Shelter will begin intake around 6:30 p.m. most nights and check-out will be determined on a daily basis depending on weather conditions. Pets are allowed at the shelter but owners will have to kennel them and is only available on a first come first serve basis. All owners will have to sign a liability form as well.

The Porchlight Warming Shelter will operate to help those in inclement winter conditions, but The Lighthouse Campus will act as a one-stop shop for all homeless services. In other suites on the property, people can get assistance and access to case management, recovery programming, mental health support, attorney/legal services, and medical, dental, and behavioral health care services.

