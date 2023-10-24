Pueblo City Council approves COVID-19 funds for new warming shelter

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo City Council has approved a significant chunk of money to be allocated to the construction of a new warming shelter in Pueblo.

In a city council session on Monday, members voted in favor of the project 4-3. $400,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been approved for the project.

WATCH: THE NEED FOR NEW HOMELESS SHELTER SERVICES

Pueblo Rescue Mision asks for money to build new warming shelter

As we have previously reported, the Pueblo Rescue Mission was a strong advocate for the warming shelter project and is looking to create a location where those experiencing homelessness can come and have access to all the services they need to get back on their feet.

The Rescue Mission currently can shelter just under 100 people. The new warming shelter is expected to be located at 710 W. 4th Street. It is unclear at this time on when that shelter will open.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.