Pueblo Rescue Mission offering shelter for displaced individuals ahead of Thursday's storm

PUEBLO, COLORADO — Pueblo Rescue Mission is offering shelter for displaced people, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

This is in response to the projected severe weather tonight and to flooding at Fountain Creek and across Pueblo County.

The shelter has space for both men and women and will open at 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Earlier today, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office performed drone operations to notify people along Fountain Creek of the rising water at the creek.

Increased rainfall in the county and across Southern Colorado has caused concerns for water safety and activities, especially along Fountain Creek.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.